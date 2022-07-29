New connector trails ready to start - Buller District Council

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 12:14

Construction of an all-weather, all-tide, pedestrian and cycle trail between the Buller Bridge and the Toki Poutangata Bridge is about to start. This is part of MBIE’s $300k Tourism Infrastructure Funding (TIF) which council secured last year at no cost to ratepayers.

The new south trail will create a high-quality alternative to the existing Millenium Track from the Kawatiri Coastal Trail (KCT) carpark into Westport’s town precinct via the new Toki Bridge.

This will deliver a safe, enjoyable and easy to follow route for pedestrians and cyclists along The Esplanade and the Buller River, to complete the link to Carters Beach, Tauranga Bay and beyond.

Future integration with flood protection infrastructure, including stops banks and flood walls has been considered in the alignment and trail construction, as well as potential implications of increased traffic movements along The Esplanade.

Council’s group manager infrastructure services Mike Duff says: "The south trail is a key connection for both pedestrians and cyclists to experience a better end-to-end journey. The new route will have immediate safety and wayfinding improvements, whilst mindful of future developments along the riverbank."

Also included in the $300k TIF project is the north connector from the Toki Bridge pedestrian plaza up to the Floating Basin, Kawatiri River Trails (KRT) and ultimately North Beach. This route will follow established footpaths and streets through town with new line marking and signage for improved wayfinding and user safety.

"Both trails are integral to Westport’s master plan and our district revitalisation strategy to position Buller as an attractive place to live, explore and invest. We are very grateful to MBIE for providing full funding for this project."

Construction of the connector trails will commence early August for completion in September. Work will be conducted on weekdays during normal working hours.

For more information on The Riverbank project go to https://bullerdc.govt.nz/westport-riverfront project