As every parent knows, people who say they ‘sleep like a baby’ usually don’t have one. But help is at hand thanks to a new online course from WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.
The organisation has launched the sleep and settline pÄpi course where parents can learn more about getting to know their baby’s cues, find out what helps babies sleep and settle, and get tips for knowing when their baby is showing signs they are ready to sleep.
Principal Clinical Advisor Karen Magrath says some of the most common questions to PlunketLine nurses are how to know when baby is tired, how to get babies to sleep, and how to re-settle them if they wake.
"We get lots of questions about sleep and it’s no wonder! New parents quickly learn that sleep - or a lack of it - affects everyone in the household," Ms Magrath says.
"We have worked with sleep experts, and parents and whÄnau, to create this online course on pÄpi sleep and settling, so everyone in the whÄnau can get a bit more shut-eye and feel more confident with managing their baby’s sleep patterns."
The sleep and settling course covers:
What affects your baby’s sleep parents’ and whÄnau expectations normal sleep for pÄpi healthy and safe sleep Signs that your pÄpi is tired where to get help.
The content is broken into relevant bite-sized chunks so people access the information as they need it, without having to complete the whole course.
"Expectant parents know their days of restful slumbers may be numbered, but nothing quite prepares you for the reality of pÄpi sleep," Ms Magrath says.
"But our experienced nurses have shared a few tricks of the trade, and we hope the sleep and settling course will help everyone in the whÄnau get a bit more of that elusive and all-important rest."
The sleep and settling pÄpi course is available at https://plunket.my.intuto.com/MediaVault/SharedResources/Plunket/sleep_and_settling_baby/content/index.html#/
