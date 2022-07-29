Help is at hand for parents with free online baby sleep course - Plunket

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 12:18

As every parent knows, people who say they ‘sleep like a baby’ usually don’t have one. But help is at hand thanks to a new online course from WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.

The organisation has launched the sleep and settline pÄpi course where parents can learn more about getting to know their baby’s cues, find out what helps babies sleep and settle, and get tips for knowing when their baby is showing signs they are ready to sleep.

Principal Clinical Advisor Karen Magrath says some of the most common questions to PlunketLine nurses are how to know when baby is tired, how to get babies to sleep, and how to re-settle them if they wake.

"We get lots of questions about sleep and it’s no wonder! New parents quickly learn that sleep - or a lack of it - affects everyone in the household," Ms Magrath says.

"We have worked with sleep experts, and parents and whÄnau, to create this online course on pÄpi sleep and settling, so everyone in the whÄnau can get a bit more shut-eye and feel more confident with managing their baby’s sleep patterns."

The sleep and settling course covers:

What affects your baby’s sleep parents’ and whÄnau expectations normal sleep for pÄpi healthy and safe sleep Signs that your pÄpi is tired where to get help.

The content is broken into relevant bite-sized chunks so people access the information as they need it, without having to complete the whole course.

"Expectant parents know their days of restful slumbers may be numbered, but nothing quite prepares you for the reality of pÄpi sleep," Ms Magrath says.

"But our experienced nurses have shared a few tricks of the trade, and we hope the sleep and settling course will help everyone in the whÄnau get a bit more of that elusive and all-important rest."

The sleep and settling pÄpi course is available at https://plunket.my.intuto.com/MediaVault/SharedResources/Plunket/sleep_and_settling_baby/content/index.html#/