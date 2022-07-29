Putting the art in the heart of the Art Trail - Kapiti Coast District Council

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 13:45

KÄpiti Coast District Council is putting art in the heart of the much-loved KÄpiti Arts Trail this month following a refresh of the Trail’s visual identity and the adoption of a new name for the Trail, KÄpiti Coast Art Trail - Te Ara Toi o te Takutai KÄpiti.

Sonja Williams, Place and Space Marketing and Events Manager, is excited about the new name and refreshed look and feel, because it focuses on what is most important - the art.

"We want to celebrate the artists who live and work here by showcasing the quality and diversity of their talent. It’s important that the Trail has an identity that reflects the quality of what’s on offer and our district’s identity.

"The format of the event is not going to change; you’ll still be able to make a day of it with friends and whanau and pop into artists' studios up and down the coast.

"We have amazing artists lined up for this year’s event and we’re confident that the Trail will continue to go from strength to strength," Ms Williams says.

The Art Trail was established in 2001 and started out with 25-30 artists. The event has grown significantly in recent years with more than 120 artists now opening up their studios and welcoming thousands of visitors through their doors.

This year’s KÄpiti Coast Art Trail - Te Ara Toi o te Takutai KÄpiti - will be held on the weekends of 5/6 and 12/13 November.

"The official guide will be out in September, and we are working behind the scenes to update our website with information about artists’ studios and studio opening times," Ms Williams says.

"Visit www.facebook.com/KapitiCoastArtTrail for more information and mark the dates in your calendar - it's definitely not one you want to miss."