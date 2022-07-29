High Court sends the question of rodeo back to the NAWAC - SAFE For Animals

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 15:38

In a High Court decision released today, Justice Churchman found errors and procedural defects in the Government’s process when reissuing the rodeo code of welfare in 2018.

While the Court declined to make a ruling on the legality of rodeo, the Court has dismissed the judicial review sought by the New Zealand Animal Law Association (NZALA) and SAFE.

The Court said the proper place to challenge the legality of rodeo would be during a consultation process run by the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC).

NZALA and SAFE say they will bring the same concerns they have with rodeo to the NAWAC consultation process.

NZALA President Saar Cohen says "The Court has passed the ball to NAWAC, and made no decision on the lawfulness of rodeo, which we still maintain violates the Animal Welfare Act 1999."

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says "We will not give up and we will continue to seek justice for the thousands of animals abused in rodeo each year."

After NZALA and SAFE filed court proceedings, NAWAC asked the Court to pause the proceedings and let NAWAC run its consultation process. The Court declined.

"We expect NAWAC will proceed with their review of the code, which has been on the back burner for far too long," added Ashton.

"It shouldn’t take legal action from charities to prompt NAWAC into action. We would urge them to not delay this review any further."