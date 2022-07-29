Rough River and Moonlight Bridges officially opened - Grey District Council

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 16:45

The Grey District is celebrating the official opening of the Rough River and Moonlight Bridges. The new two-lane bridge at Rough River has been opened to traffic since early July, while Moonlight Bridge was just opened to its first vehicle following ceremonies yesterday.

Mayor Tania Gibson led the celebrations at the Moonlight Hall, followed by ribbon-cutting ceremonies performed at both bridges. With a good crowd in attendance, Mayor Gibson said" It’s a privilege to be here with you all today and to be able to acknowledge the success and importance of these vital pieces of infrastructure to our communities. The projects have been completed on time and on budget and congratulations must go to all contractors involved who understood the importance of these essential links for the residents and businesses who rely on it".

"We are very grateful to the Government for funding these projects, the new bridges are a great asset to the district and will ensure these vital links are secure into the future. Two-lane bridges improve traffic flow and are much safer, it’s going to be much better for the community" she said.

Designed by John MacKenzie of Elmac Consulting, the bridges were funded by the Government’s Covid Infrastructure Recovery Fund and managed by KÄnoa - Regional Economic Development Unit "We are really proud to have completed these bridges" she said.

The bridge opening brought out a few locals who grew up in the area and had historical family links and stories to tell going back to the building of the original bridges. Mayor Tania Gibson enjoyed sharing her ribbon-cutting duties with them. The event had a wonderful community feel, and the delicious afternoon tea supplied by the Moonlight Hall Committee topped the whole day off.

With the bridges open, we ask that motorists keep an eye out for changes to the traffic layout while work continues on the approaches and top sealing is completed. There will be temporary speed limits in place to help protect the road and keep workers safe. Landscaping and minor works will continue through the 2022 winter.