Stokes Valley community hui with Hutt City Council

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 19:21

Hutt City Council is inviting Stokes Valley residents to a community hui at Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub next Thursday 4 August at 6:30pm. This hui has been planned in response to the recent slips blocking a section of Eastern Hutt Rd, causing traffic delays and disruptions for those who live and work in Stokes Valley.

Jo Miller, Hutt City Council Chief Executive, will host the event and provide a general update to the community on what has happened so far, and Council plans. Council’s transport team will also provide a traffic and roading update, and there will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions.

"We know this is a stressful and inconvenient time for many in Stokes Valley," says Jo Miller. "We worked urgently to put a temporary solution in place to allow traffic to travel in both directions from Stokes Valley, but there are still significant delays at peak times.

"Community wellbeing and safety is our priority. We want the community to feel informed, and to receive any new information as soon as it’s available. This is also an opportunity for us to listen to the community and hear their views to help inform solutions."

Council also continues to work with impacted property owners to provide support.

Details of the hui are:

Where: Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub, 184 Stokes Valley Road

When: Thursday 4 August, 6:30-7:30pm

We’ll also make a Zoom link available for those who would prefer to attend virtually. If we reach maximum capacity at the venue, we’ll also be directing people to join online.

To submit a question before the meeting or register for a Zoom link, please email ehrupdate@huttcity.govt.nz.