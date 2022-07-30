Talley’s responds to Greenpeace’s unsafe actions

Saturday, 30 July, 2022 - 21:50

Talley’s General Manager of Deep Sea Fishing Ben Holden says that "whilst we respect the right for people to air their opinions and protest, we do not respect the right to put people, operations or property in danger."

This morning, whilst under a refuelling flag flying upon a Talley’s-owned fishing vessel, Greenpeace vessels interfered with the company’s fuel protection measures, as well as the safety of crew and their own people, by crossing over these barriers during fuelling operations. While the fuelling operation was interrupted the company remained on its normal schedule.

"Our staff have no desire for any confrontation with Greenpeace and trust that they will not interfere with our vessel operations any further or put any people at risk of injury," Holden says.

Meanwhile, Holden says the views stated about the seafood sector by Greenpeace are not reflective of reality, are highly exaggerated and designed to misinform and mislead the public around bottom trawling, which is a very tightly controlled and sustainable way of producing a healthy high quality food.

"Our industry is very concerned to ensure sustainability in all it does. The livelihoods of our staff, our companies and our consumers depend on ensuring we have a healthy fish population for life."