Relentless rain impacts Marlborough - Marlborough District Council

Sunday, 31 July, 2022 - 10:59

Heavy rain overnight has once again resulted in surface flooding, road closures and sewer system overflows.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, says Blenheim experienced intense rainfall between 5.30 pm and midnight last night with 25mm recorded during this period.

"This has caused some surface flooding around Blenheim particularly in Taylor Crescent, Stephenson Street and Houldsworth Street; and in Renwick," Mr Rooney said.

"The flood pump station at the end of Redwood Street is operating, however we expect it will take until at least lunchtime before this area drains," he said.

"The sewer system is again full and overflowing at a number of locations in Blenheim which means toilets will be slow to flush. We anticipate it will take around six hours for the sewer levels to start to drop, however this is contingent on river flows reducing."

"We advise people to treat all surface water as if it’s contaminated with sewage - please take hygiene precautions when coming into contact with surface water," Mr Rooney said.

Heavy overnight rain has also affected local roads and the State Highway network in Marlborough.

State Highway 1 is subject to a 30 km/h speed restriction between the Awatere Valley Road turn-off and Seddon township. It follows its closure due to flooding earlier today.

A similar speed restriction is in place at Weld Pass to allow road crews clear debris from flooding and slips.

Meanwhile, State Highway 63 is closed at Renwick between Anglesea Street and Alma Street intersection. A detour is in place, allowing traffic access to Wairau Valley.

There are slips on SH1 between Blenheim and Picton and SH6 near the Marlborough Airport, between Jacksons Road and Godfrey Road is closed.

Waikakaho Road in Tuamarina is also closed due to trees blocking the road.

All of the fords on Old Renwick, ODwyer’s/Thompson, Hamerichs and Jacksons Roads are closed.

The below remain closed after the weather event on Tuesday 26 July:

Taylor Pass Road between the ford and Awatere Valley Road The ford on Reserve Road in Seddon, approximately 150m from Cable Station Road Waterfalls Road in Seddon, approximately 800m before the start of Atkinson Road

Crews are out assessing roads and clearing slips as they are able.

Drivers should be prepared for hazardous conditions and delays - slips, localised flooding, rock falls, and the potential for road works and road closures.

For the latest updates on the status of our local roads please visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

Please note some walking and cycling tracks have also been impacted by the rain. Please check Council’s website and Facebook page for further information.