Vessel runs aground in Kaikoura - Environment Canterbury

Sunday, 31 July, 2022 - 13:22

The coastal response team was alerted late this morning to a 40-foot vessel that ran aground off the KaikÅura coast overnight.

Environment Canterbury’s regional on-scene commander Emma Parr said the vessel ran aground approximately 200 metres offshore.

"Four crew members were rescued and are safe and well."

"The vessel has multiple steel fuel tanks with around 1,300 litres of diesel on board," she said.

"We aware of the delicate ecosystem in this area and are working to minimise any potential impact."

"The current weather is not favourable, with a strong cold southerly. The owner, along with help from locals, are attempting to tow the vessel, with plans for fuel removal and salvage of the vessel," she said.

"We will be working with other response agencies throughout the day."

Further updates will be provided.