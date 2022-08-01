It’s your future, have your say - Waikato District Counci

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 09:47

If you’re interested in standing for local government or want to do some research to best inform your vote before returning your papers, then the Pre-Election Report should be your go-to document: https://www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/docs/default-source/your-council/elections/elections-2022/pre_election_report_2022.pdf?sfvrsn=456160c8_3

Published by Waikato District Council on Friday last week, the Pre-Election Report highlights the challenges and opportunities facing the district and key projects planned for the next three years. The report also touches on how significant reform facing the local government sector may impact Council across the next term. Additionally, it gives an overview of Waikato district’s ward structure, the various roles and expectations for elected members and outlines Council’s financial performance and strategy.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion acknowledges the overarching purpose of the report, and that it demonstrates how Council is delivering on its aspirational vision.

"The Pre-Election Report provides a snapshot into the work currently being undertaken at Council, what we have in the pipeline, and key issues and opportunities for the next term.

"It also touches on some of the advancements we have made over the past three years and demonstrates how our past, current and future work aligns with our Council vision - to create liveable, thriving and connected communities." says Mr. Ion.

With long-term Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson stepping down, Waikato District Council is seeking someone to fill his shoes, plus there’s an opportunity to put your name forward for two brand-new Maaori wards and reshaped community boards across the district.

"I urge you to remember that local elections provide you with the opportunity to have your say and help shape the future of the Waikato district. Whether you are considering standing for your local ward or community board, or want to be best informed with your vote, everyone in the Waikato district has a part to play in the success of local democracy." adds Ion.

The Pre-Election Report is now available to view on the Council’s website.

Candidate nominations are open until noon, Friday 12 August 2022. Completed nomination papers can be lodged at any of the following Waikato District Council sites:

Council Head Office, 15 Galileo Street, NgÄruawÄhia;Huntly Office, 142 Main Street, Huntly;Raglan Office, 7 Bow Street, Raglan;Tamahere Office and Community Space, Block C, Level 1, 65 Devine Road, Tamahere;Te Kauwhata Office, 1 Main Road, Te Kauwhata;Tuakau Office, 2 Dominion Road, Tuakau.or posted to:

The Electoral Officer

Waikato District CouncilC/- Independent Election Services LtdPO Box 5135 Victoria Street West Auckland1142