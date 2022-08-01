Putaruru Skate Park development delayed

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 11:12

The start date for the Putaruru Skate Park physical works has been delayed due to a setback in the contractor's current project in Tuakau. The new confirmed start date is October 2022 with a provisional completion date towards March 2023.

"Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence nationwide in our present times. A lot of background work is being done in preparation for the physical works and we're excited to see this project get underway" said Council's project manager, Joanne Salvacion.

Behind the scenes work has been progressing with the geotechnical report completed, a design layout approved, and construction drawings produced. Fabrication work for the Skate Park will also be commencing this month.

Gray Matter NZ have also been introduced as a core member to the development to ensure quality assurance. Gray Matter is no stranger to the South Waikato community and is well known for its attentiveness to detail to ensure Council projects stay on track. Recent initiatives Gray Matter have worked with Council on are the Tarau Domain and Putaruru Waterpark.

"We'd like to thank everyone involved in our steering group for their advice, support, and involvement in the project. Their passion towards ensuring the Skate Park is a triumph for the Putaruru Community is admired and highly valued" Ms Salvacion added.

During the LTP last year Council proposed to either refurbish the Putaruru skate bowl only, as budgeted ($155,000) or to refurbish the bowl and enhance the Park by committing additional funding (total of $550,000). The bigger and better option was supported by 78% of submitters, so that's what Council decided to deliver.