Charity 'warms up over a 1000 West Coast houses in the last two years '

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 11:49

Community Energy Action (CEA) Charitable Trust has installed insulation in over a 1000 West Coast homes over the last two years, helping to make them warmer and easier to heat. Most of the installs were done at no cost to the homeowner. The charitable trust will continue to install free insulation in the homes of eligible homeowners for the foreseeable future. "Our aim as a charitable trust is warm homes and healthy Coasters, not economic gain," Caroline Shone, Chief Executive of the trust explains.

The insulation is part of the government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, which offers subsidies of 80% of the total cost. The additional 20% is being funded by CEA itself, with help from the Development West Coast and the West Coast Community Trust. CEA has also formed partnerships with heating contractors including woodburner and heat pump suppliers across the Coast to help install subsidised heating appliances.

EECA estimate there could be up to 9000 homes across the Coast that may be eligible for subsidised or free insulation as well as subsidised heating. Insulation keeps people out of hospitals and reduces the pressure on our health system. Subsidies for insulation are a very good use of money. CEA’s research with the CDHB a few years ago showed that the money saved in health care was more than what was spent in insulation subsidies. Anyone who takes advantage of the subsidies is potentially doing the healthcare system a service. In 2021, CEA’s figures showed that about half of its clients, covering all the demographics of the community last year, had a chronic health condition.

"I cannot thank enough all those who have been working with CEA to help us achieve our objectives of assisting us to keep people warm and healthy at home, and helping their own communities," Ms Shone continues.

"This includes our funders Development West Coast and the West Coast Development Trust who have so generously come to the party and were instrumental in ensuring all financial barriers to insulation were removed. It also includes the Mitre 10s in Greymouth, Hokitika and Westport who have helped with the logistics of insulation involved in the process. And finally the hotels and motels that have housed our assessors and installers who are normally based in Canterbury.

Ms Shone explains the benefits of the work CEA has done so far: "The thousands of Coasters who are have been assisted by this programme over the years, are more likely to be healthier this winter and in the winters to come. These households are also more likely to be able to heat their homes more affordably, which will be a relief for many in the ongoing cost of living crisis."

Ms Shone continues: "Although the trust is based in Christchurch, it covers Mid and North Canterbury and all of the West Coast". Despite Covid and other winter illnesses, the Canterbury-based trust’s assessors and insulation installers continue to regularly work on the Coast, assessing and insulating more homes.

"With all the illness around, our staff have been affected too, and we ask people to be patient. Rest assured, we will get to everybody who needs free insulation and is entitled to it. We know and recognise that there is a need, and as a charity we go for as long as the need is there. "We know insulation is especially important in an area as wet and damp as the West Coast,"

Ms Shone continues. "Houses that are cold and damp are a breeding ground for mould which can make people sick."

New Zealand has one of the highest rates for respiratory disease in the OECD, and research has shown that our cold housing is contributing to that. Providing subsidies for installing insulation makes good economic sense as it prevents people from ending up in hospital.

"Hospital stays are incredibly expensive and that is without the cost of human suffering."

The co-operation between CEA, EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes, Development West Coast and the West Coast Community Trust has made a substantial difference to the West Coast community. In one year alone the trust has insulated an estimated 4% of the West Coast. The Trust has worked on the West Coast for the last six years, building and establishing trust, and CEA will continue working there as long as required.

Ms Shone emphasises "Insulation installed today, will provide benefits to householders for many years to come."