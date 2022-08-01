Consents for homes still high, but down for stand-alone houses - Stats NZ

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 11:45

In the year ended June 2022, there were 50,736 new homes consented, up 14 percent from the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today.

"The year ended June 2022 marks the fourth consecutive month where the annual number of new homes consented has surpassed 50,000," construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

"June’s figure is slightly below the record of 51,015 homes consented in the year ended May 2022."

There were 26,823 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended June 2022, up 36 percent compared with the year ended June 2021. Over the same period 23,913 stand-alone houses were consented (down 3 percent).

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

Stand-alone houses trend decreasesThe trend for new homes consented has shown a slight decrease since the series peak in August 2021. Trend estimates reveal the smooth and slowly changing features in a time series after removing varying seasonal effects.

For stand-alone houses only, the trend has decreased 21 percent since June 2021.

"Home consents have remained near historically high levels, with a decrease in stand-alone houses being largely offset by high levels of consenting activity for multi-unit homes," Mr Heslop said.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of new homes consented in the month of June 2022 fell 2.3 percent compared with May 2022. This follows a seasonally adjusted fall of 0.5 percent in May 2022.

The seasonally adjusted number of stand-alone houses consented fell 5.5 percent in the month of June 2022, following a 1.6 percent fall in May 2022.

Canterbury reaches new high for annual homes consented The four regions with the highest number of new homes consented in the year ended June 2022 (compared with the year ended June 2021) were:

Auckland with 21,609 (up 14 percent) Canterbury with 8,628 (up 33 percent) Waikato with 5,094 (up 9 percent) Wellington with 3,892 (up 21 percent).

Canterbury was the only region to reach a new annual record.

Canterbury was also the region with the highest number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents in the year ended June 2022 with 13.3. This was followed by:

Auckland with 12.6 Waikato with 10.1 Otago with 10.1.

The national number of homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.9 for the year ended June 2022. The record national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 13.4 in the year ended December 1973.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Consents for homes still high, but down for stand-alone houses Building consents issued: June 2022 CSV files for download