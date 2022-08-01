'Gore District Council supports wool growers'

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 14:16

The Gore District Council is showcasing a natural wool blend insulation product in its new Gore Library and James Cumming Community Centre.

Terra Lana’s natural wool blend is being used in the ceiling and exterior walls, while the company’s Chatterblock+ acoustic insulation product will be fitted in the interior walls.

There will also be woollen carpets in areas with light foot traffic.

Chief executive Stephen Parry said the project team opted for wool blend insulation over the traditional fibreglass products to support the wool industry.

"We copped some criticism from local sheep farmers for not using wool in our new office block, so taking that on the chin, we looked at how we could do better in the library/community centre project."

While the wool blend product costs about 12% more than fibreglass insulation and takes longer to install, it has several advantages.

Signal Management Construction Manager Nick Jones said the wool blend was safer to work with.

"Our team do not have to wear personal protective equipment or masks when installing this product because there are no dust or fibreglass particles."

It is made from sustainable, recycled and natural materials and creates a healthier environment by absorbing atmospheric moisture and toxins.

About 340 bales or 2100m2 have been installed in the new building, Mr Jones said.

All offcuts from the site are bagged and sent back to the manufacturer. They are then recycled into

new insulation, he said.

Terra Lane product information says the ceiling and wall insulation is a mixture of clean and recycled fibre from textile mills and new sheep’s wool. The wool is blended with polyester melt bond fibre and thermally bonded.

The Chatterblock+ is made with pre-consumer waste wool fibre from New Zealand’s textile and carpet manufacturers.