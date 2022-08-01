Dunedin Tertiary Open Days "wonderful", says Otago Polytechnic CE

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 16:03

Many hundreds of potential Otago Polytechnic learners have experienced a world of educational options over the past two days - from cooking to construction, from architectural expertise to active gym sessions, and from midwifery to microgreens.

Dunedin Tertiary Open Days, held in collaboration with the University of Otago on Sunday and Monday (31 July-1 August), included campus tours around Otago Polytechnic and affiliated student accommodation, as well as informative yet informal sessions with academic experts. Visitors also took part in expo events and subject presentations, demonstrations and activities.

"It has been wonderful to welcome so many learners and whÄnau to our campus and witness them experience what we have to offer," Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, says.

"Tertiary Open Days provide a great window into new modes of learning, including many examples of real-world, hands-on programmes at Otago Polytechnic - and the many pathways that unfold.

"Many of our staff were on hand today and yesterday to chat to potential learners and their whÄnau, giving them a deeper understanding of the broad range of options we offer.

"As we continue our transition with Te PÅ«kenga, it’s imperative to keep in mind that our learners are - and always will be - at the centre of what we do.

"The charter for Te Pukenga is clear that while there are benefits in a networked approach, we also need to be responsive in the regions - and this is something Otago Polytechnic has proven time and again."