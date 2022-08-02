Environment grants open now - Marlborough District Council

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 11:42

The Working for Nature/Mahi mÅ te Taiao grant scheme is open for online applications.

This year $110,000 will be available across Marlborough for a variety of projects from pest control to restoring wetland areas on public, private or MÄori owned land.

There are two categories - Habitat Marlborough which focuses on restoring native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality, and Protecting Marlborough which is aimed at projects that control animal and plant pests threatening native wildlife and habitats.

The maximum cap on Habitat Marlborough projects is $10,000 while Protecting Marlborough is $15,000.

Environmental Science and Monitoring Manager, Alan Johnson, says the scheme follows on from the successful Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes with expanded funding for projects that protect and restore native habitats.

"We are delighted with the innovative approach and high level of support generated from the community working collaboratively to protect our native ecosystems," he said.

Applications can be made via Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/working-for-naturemahi-mo-te-taiao

Please note paper applications will not be accepted.

More information on what can and can’t be funded, as well as terms and conditions can be found on Council’s website. Applications close at 5.00 pm on Wednesday 31 August, with all applicants notified of outcomes by October 2022.