'Maori has been the official language of New Zealand for 35 years'

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 14:30

Today, the Māori language has been recognized as the legal language in its own country for 35 years, and finally, according to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the survival of the Māori language has not been confirmed.

"The rise of te reo Māori in communities across New Zealand, from small towns to all the big cities. In 1987 some warned that New Zealand would be divided by te reo Māori, but , it will be 35 years since the language unites us," said the Commissioner of the Māori Language Centre, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

"From the 1 million people who participated in Ngā Wā Tuku Reo, to the crowds and thousands singing the national anthem in Māori to the All Blacks game, to hundreds of people participating in language schools that are immersed every weekend: the Māori language is part of our national identity in New Zealand that connects us to this home of ours."

"For the Māori people, the Māori language plays an important role in their identity. It tells the stories of the whānau that connect us to our ancestors and to New Zealand. The struggle to keep the language alive is important. Māori to all Māori families."

Today is also the 35th anniversary of the opening of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, and the enactment of Te Ture Reo Māori. According to Professor Rawinia Higgins, Statistics New Zealand released some important data this week:

Almost one in four of the Māori people speak te reo Māori as their first language, and 34 percent of Māori can speak the language at this level.

Young people in New Zealand are paving the way for language fluency, with around 40 per cent of 15-34 year olds learning more than a few words or sentences. or in the Māori language.

3 out of 5 New Zealanders believe that te reo Māori should be taught in primary schools.

"But there is still a battle going on: we need at least 1 million Māori speakers by 2040 to save the language for the next generation. The babies born today will be the first generation of adults to speak te reo Māori by 2040, so we need to be proactive."

Te Taura Whiri is launching a campaign that encourages New Zealand citizens to capture the many stories about the struggle for the Māori language, to keep the stories about the Māori language alive in the future.

"We hope that whānau and communities capture information about te reo Māori that is important to them. Or if people want to share it publicly: that's their decision. The most important thing is that capture, so that the numbers that are increasing will know the reason and the way that the increase in saving the Māori language has taken place. "This month, we will launch a timetable and a website that will allow everyone to share their stories about the struggle for the Māori language: please, keep your eyes open!

Māori Language Week: Monday 12 September - Sunday 18 September 2022

Māori Submission Time: 12pm Wednesday 14 September 2022

50 years ago, in 1972, the Te Reo Māori Petition was tabled in parliament , calling for the preservation and teaching of the Māori language in schools. That day, the 14th of September, was designated Te Rā o te Reo Māori , then changed to Te Week o te Reo Māori . In the past two years, when the day started on September 14, more than 1 million New Zealanders took part in celebrating Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori .