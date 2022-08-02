Kiwi households better placed to meet energy needs - BRANZ

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 15:11

Kiwi households at risk of energy hardship are getting personalised, in-home advice to help them stay warm, dry and healthy, thanks to a successful home energy management programme supported by BRANZ.

Healthy Homes: making energy work for whÄnau is professional development for social workers, health workers, and other trusted advisors who work with householders in the home.

The course, which is funded by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority and the Building Research Levy, seeks to address the significant rate of energy hardship in Aotearoa New Zealand. In 2018-19 more than 130,000 Kiwi households could not afford to meet their energy needs. The current cost-of-living crisis has put many more at risk, particularly as energy costs increase in the winter months.

BRANZ Senior Research Scientist Vicki White says the causes of energy hardship are complex and interrelated.

"Many of these factors are beyond the control of those not able to meet their energy needs. This course focuses on what whÄnau can control, which has helped it to make an impact."

Since it began last year Healthy Homes: making energy work for whÄnau has trained 96 professionals, from 28 different community organisations working with whÄnau across nine regions.

Delivered by the Home Performance Advisor Training programme (HPA), the course equips professionals, who have existing relationships with householders, with the knowledge to help whÄnau help themselves.

The course was co-designed by people from the communities it seeks to serve, which has been critical to its success, says Home Performance Advisor Co-manager Vicki Cowan.

"Listening to these communities helped us design materials that are easily delivered to and by people from the communities in need. "We also recognise that trusted advisors visiting whÄnau for other reasons, such as giving health and well-being support, don’t have a lot of time to spare during their visits.

"With this in mind the course focuses on making changes that are low effort but can potentially make a significant impact. The course also helps trainees find and connect with services like curtain banks, and financial mentors in their community so they are joined up to better support whÄnau," she says.

The course includes the context of energy use in Aotearoa, what a healthy home looks like, how household energy works, and how to support whÄnau to make energy work for them.

