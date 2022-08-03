Sky Tower turns 25 today

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 10:17

Auckland’s iconic landmark the Sky Tower is celebrating its 25th birthday today (August 3). The Tower has gone from controversial beginnings - many objecting to a tower of its size dominating the Auckland skyline - to become a much-loved symbol and feature of the City.

More than 10 million people have visited the Tower since it was built by Fletcher Construction in 1997. At 328 metres it’s the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere.

SkyCity’s CEO, Michael Ahearne, says the Tower is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the country: "SkyCity owns the Tower, but really we’re just the custodians of it - it really belongs to the people of Auckland."

A renowned feature of the Tower is its ability to light up in different colours for charities such as Pink Ribbon Day, community initiatives, national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events.