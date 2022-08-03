'Creative Communities Scheme funding is back, back, back again!'

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 14:42

It’s that time - The Creative Communities Scheme funding round for Kirikiriroa Hamilton is open now!!

Supercharging community arts initiatives that foster growth and creativity in Kirikiriroa, the Creative Communities Scheme is seeking applications from projects focused on at least one of three criteria - diversity, rangatahi, or access and participation.

To be eligible, the project or initiative must be arts and community focused, and take place in Hamilton City no earlier than 13th October 2022, and within 12 months of being approved. Previously funded projects range from theatre productions, drumming courses, concerts, exhibitions, drag shows, beatbox competitions and more.

"CCS funding has allowed me to ensure my project met its full potential which in turn created the most positive outcome for our community." shared successful CCS applicant Alex Armstrong (pictured).

"Support that has not only meaning for me but the community as a whole" Alex received funding for the New Zealand Beatbox Championships 2022 event that went ahead with a huge community turn out this past Saturday at The Meteor Theatre.

"Community projects are important not only because it platforms local talent, but because it creates a sense of whÄnau in our community." says Armstrong. "We need a community that is willing to help and encourage each other, and work collectively towards a more positive future"

Creative Waikato’s Creative Facilitator, Cassandra Quean, attended the event, saying they were, ‘so incredibly pleased to see the positive impacts of the Creative Communities Scheme funding live and in action.’

‘It is difficult to put into words just how powerful this event was, and I am sure that there were many who left as inspired as I was that evening. I look forward to seeing more projects like this funded in future.’

CCS funding can alleviate costs to help short-term projects go ahead. Covering things such as materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel or workshop facilitators, and marketing and promotion of arts activities - and could allow lowered ticket prices to make events more accessible to the whole community.

Applications to the Creative Communities Scheme can be made through Hamilton City Council’s online funding application system.

Creative Waikato, who administers the fund on behalf of the Council, have a funding expert on hand to help applicants through sticky situations and answer burning questions they find at any point in the application process. For more information about the scheme, or to arrange an appointment with a funding advisor, contact Creative Waikato on hello@creativewaikato.co.nz or 0508 427 892.