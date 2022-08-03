DOC aware of works to renew main wharf at Matiatia

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 15:45

The Department of Conservation is reassuring Waiheke Island residents that upcoming improvement work on a busy wharf will not impact on native kororÄ/little penguin.

Auckland Transport (AT) will begin maintenance work next week on Matiatia Wharf, a vital transport asset on the Hauraki Gulf island. The wharf is used by ferries servicing the island and its community.

Work will begin on August 8 and is expected to finish in November 2022.

AT-approved contractors have been granted authority to undertake diving and bio-cleaning activities planned for the site as part of an upgrade.

DOC staff are aware there are kororÄ in the area and they have met with Auckland Transport to discuss the planned work and ensure the kororÄ will not be harmed or impacted by the activity.

"We are satisfied the work poses no risk to kororÄ using the bay," says Emma Kearney, Auckland Inner Island Operations Manager.

"None of the work will involve disturbing kororÄ or their nesting area, which is some distance away from these works. However, we are ready to respond if needed and the well-being of the kororÄ is our priority.

"Penguin passage won’t be restricted. Underwater noise will be minimal, and any noise will be limited and of short duration. The work is being carried out in daylight hours, so lighting won’t be markedly different."

Most of the replacement Infrastructure has been built off-site to minimise disruption.

From 8 August, all ferries will be temporarily dock at the "old" wharf, which has had temporary shelters, Hop machines, and signage installed.

"We are proactively working with AT through the entirety of the Matiatia future-proofing project," says Emma Kearney.

More information on the works can be found on the Auckland Transport website, https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/matiatia-improvements/

AT’s work on the wharf is maintenance and is not connected to the Kennedy Point marina project.