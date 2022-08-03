Environment Southland to set up regional working group on climate change

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 16:59

Environment Southland is establishing a regional working group on climate change and inviting other local councils and Te Ao MÄrama Inc to join.

The group comes after a regional hui in July brought together governance and senior management from these organisations to hear from expert local and national speakers and to workshop what a climate change response means for Murihiku Southland.

Environment Southland’s acting general manager strategy, planning and engagement Rachael Millar said "The hui in July gave us an insight into what joint working looks like across Southland. We heard from a broad range of speakers which stimulated productive discussions."

"We agreed to work in partnership to advance the Regional Climate Change Strategy and collaborate on other climate change work. This working group helps keep the momentum going in the right direction."

"The purpose of the new working group will be to develop a joint climate change work programme and terms of reference that will drive Southland’s long-term response to climate change. The establishment of the working group is both timely and important with today’s release of the National Adaption Plan."

One of the next steps will involve a visit from Dr Rod Carr, the Chairperson of He Pou a Rangi, the Climate Commission, who will visit on 6th September.

"The effects of climate change are being felt across the globe. Europe was recently in the midst of one if its worst heatwaves where London has been hotter than the Sahara. These are reminders that we cannot let this issue fall by the wayside."

"By working together as one Southland, we can make a real impact on climate change for our region."