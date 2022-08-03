ComCom 'authorises New Zealand Tegel Growers Association'

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 17:37

The Commerce Commission (Commission) has granted authorisation to allow the New Zealand Tegel Growers Association Incorporated (TGA) to collectively negotiate on behalf of its members the terms of its members’ supply of chicken growing services to Tegel Foods Limited (Tegel) for a ten year period.

The Commission may authorise an arrangement such as collective bargaining if, despite any potential detriment from the arrangement, the arrangement will nonetheless likely result in a benefit to the public.

After consulting on its draft determination, the Commission reached the view that the benefits of collective bargaining in this case are more likely than not to outweigh the detriments. The benefits of collective bargaining include lower costs to the parties to negotiate and reach agreements, and more efficient agreements.

Commissioner Sue Begg says, "Under the Commission’s provisional authorisations, Tegel and TGA have been able to engage in collective negotiations while the Commission assessed the application for authorisation. These negotiations have resulted in savings for the parties by lowering the cost of negotiating."

A copy of the Commission’s determination, which includes its reasons for granting the authorisation, will be available on the Commission’s case register shortly.