Canterbury Regional Council Bill passes third reading - Rino Tirikatene

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 18:08

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Canterbury Regional Council members were at Parliament today to witness the passing of the third reading of the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill.

The Bill reinstates mana whenua representation on the Canterbury Regional Council in the form of two Ngāi Tahu councillors from the 2022 local body elections, and reflects their commitment to permanent Ngāi Tahu representation. This was a provision previously put in place by the previous National government.

"This is an historic day for both Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the Canterbury Regional Council, after many years of hard mahi and dedication since 2010 when Ngāi Tahu commissioners were first installed on the council" Rino Tirikatene said.

"It is about recognising the responsibility that Ngāi Tahu has as kaitiaki of the air, waters, land, and coast of the region and enabling them to perform that duty" Tirikatene said.

The two Ngāi Tahu councillors will be appointed through a rigorous process designed to select the very best candidates with the right skills and experience from more than 74,000 Ngāi Tahu whānau members.

The appointed members would have the same functions, powers, responsibilities, rights, indemnities, and duties (including voting rights) as elected members of the Canterbury Regional Council.

"Creating a governance structure that reflects the spirit and commitment to work together will ensure a position of influence for mana whenua values, and is a significant step toward true collaborative partnership between mana whenua and the Canterbury Regional Council."

"Ngāi Tahu have been actively involved in the rebuild and wider planning in the Canterbury region and this Bill helps maintain that mahi" Tirikatene said.