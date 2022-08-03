Secondary Students Flock to UCOL Open Day - UCOL

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 19:09

More than 500 secondary students from around the region got a taste of UCOL at the ManawatÅ« campus' recent Open Day.

UCOL ManawatÅ« opened its doors to secondary students and others interested in tertiary study on 3 August. Visitors browsed information stalls covering different subjects, talked to lecturers, and toured labs, workshops, and other learning spaces.

Students from UCOL's music and MÄori and Pacific dance programmes entertained the crowd, who were also treated to a free sausage sizzle, candyfloss, and discounted ice cream from Scoop Truck.

Attendees received goodie bags full of UCOL and Te PÅ«kenga - the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology - co-branded merchandise as UCOL prepares to transition into Te PÅ«kenga in 2023.

UCOL Head of Marketing and Brand Tessa Lyons said it was great to see so many people on campus exploring their study options.

"Open Day was a fantastic opportunity to have future students experience life at UCOL and learn about the vocational education options available in the ManawatÅ«."

"Events like this are important for those considering tertiary study because it allows them to connect with our lecturers, ask any questions they have, and get a feel for the campus environment."

Tessa said this year's open day was the last under the UCOL banner before we transition to Te PÅ«kenga next year. It was an excellent opportunity to let future learners know that we'll still be here, providing quality vocational training needed by the region.

Anyone who was unable to attend the Open Day can take a virtual tour of the campus at virtualtour.ucol.ac.nz and check out UCOL’s study options at ucol.ac.nz/programmes.