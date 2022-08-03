One Powerball player wins $6.5 million

|
One lucky Powerball player from Lower Hutt will be enjoying a mid-week windfall after winning $6.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Petone in Lower Hutt. The prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just over a week after two lucky players from Timaru and Auckland each won $7.3 million with Powerball First Division.
One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Thames in Thames.
Meanwhile Strike has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
