One Powerball player wins $6.5 million

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 22:33

One lucky Powerball player from Lower Hutt will be enjoying a mid-week windfall after winning $6.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Petone in Lower Hutt. The prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just over a week after two lucky players from Timaru and Auckland each won $7.3 million with Powerball First Division.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Thames in Thames.

Meanwhile Strike has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

