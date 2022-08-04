More rain, gales, and snow on the way - MetService

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 14:02

MetService is forecasting a front to move northeast over New Zealand during Friday and this weekend bringing heavy rain to the western South Island, and severe northwest gales to much of the South Island and lower North Island. This is followed by a significant cold outbreak spreading north over the country from Sunday, bringing southerly rain to the east of both Islands as well as snow to low levels for inland parts of the South Island.

Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are already in place for Westland, Fiordland, and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers on Friday and Saturday.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, "Over 200mm of rain could fall in the ranges which could cause rivers that are already running high to rise further. Significant snow melt may also contribute to rising rivers."

Meanwhile, Orange Strong Wind Warnings are in force for all of Canterbury, Otago and Southland. Northwest gales are expected to be severe at times from Friday into Saturday with damaging gusts of 150km/h possible for the Canterbury High Country. Additionally, severe northwest gales are likely for Wellington and Marlborough on Saturday. All severe weather information can be found here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

The front also brings a period of rain to the North Island as it tracks further north this weekend. Although rainfall amounts for the North Island are not looking as impressive as the western South Island, there could still be watches or warnings issued for some places closer to the event.

From Sunday, a significantly cold south to southeast wind flow starts moving north over New Zealand. This is likely to bring rain to eastern parts of both Islands, as well as snow to low levels in parts of the South Island. Snow may also affect some higher roads in the North Island on Monday, including the Desert Road, although it is still too early to predict exactly how low or how much snow will fall.

Glassey comments, "What is interesting is that we get strong, warmish northwesterlies with the first weather system, then this changes to much colder southeasterlies with the second weather system. People should really notice the difference in temperature between the two systems, especially over the South Island and southern and eastern parts of the North Island."

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings Issued routinely once or twice a day Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather. During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!