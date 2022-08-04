Queenstown Lakes District Council encourages people to stand for election

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 16:32

With only a little over a week to go until local election nominations close, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is encouraging people to put their hand up to stand for election.

As of Thursday 4 August, there were not enough nominations to fill all the roles available.

Nominations are open for the following roles:

Mayor Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward (three Councillors) Queenstown-Whakatipu Ward (four Councillors) WÄnaka-Upper Clutha Ward (four Councillors) WÄnaka-Upper Clutha Community Board (four members)

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said all the roles were slightly different, including differences in pay and hours required, and he encouraged people to consider a role that may suit them.

"Being an elected member is not easy, but it is rewarding and interesting, and I do hope more people stand. Elected members are the backbone of our local democracy, they help steer the direction of our district."

Mr Theelen said that elected members are asked to consider a variety of topics that the Council is involved in - from urban development to community facilities and parks. This requires them to be informed and willing to discuss ideas with an open mind.

Elected members in this current term have debated, voted, and overseen a diverse range of projects, for example, they:

Agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44% by 2030. Approved the Queenstown Event Centre all-weather sports turf and Whare Mahana Luggate Memorial Centre. Approved the purchase of Mt Iron in WÄnaka. Joined the Central Government programme Welcoming Communities | Te Waharoa ki ngÄ Hapori to support newcomers. Progressed the WÄnaka Lakefront development. Debated central government reforms including the three waters reform, resource management reform, and the Future for Local Government review. Approved the Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan which sets out how and where our district will grow in the future. Approved Queenstown Town Centre Arterial (Stage 1) and CBD street upgrades for "shovel ready" funding. Advocated to central government for more support for communities and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Introduced safer speed limits around the district’s schools. Adopted an integrated Three Waters Bylaw, taking a more holistic approach to managing the infrastructure and protecting our environment. Approved $122,000 of funding for community waste minimisation initiatives in 2022. Approved $527,000 of funding for community events in 2022.

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said people do not need to have a background in politics or local government to put their nomination in, as newly elected members are guided by staff in Council processes.

"Newly elected members attend an induction by Local Government New Zealand. There’s also a full programme of induction activities provided by Council staff to bring you up to speed with processes and protocols, current important matters, and training on systems," she said.

Ms Robertson hopes to see more nominations come in over the next few days.

"I encourage those interested to not leave their nominations until the last minute. Make sure the nomination form is carefully completed and double check details like name and address. It sounds simple but often it’s the little things that can discount a nomination. Candidates also need to provide their election deposit, candidate profile statement, photo, and proof of citizenship," said Ms Robertson.

Nominations close promptly at noon on Friday 12 August and nomination forms are available on the QLDC website and in hard copy at Council offices in Queenstown and WÄnaka.

If nominations don’t fill up by the closing time, then a by-election will take place immediately after the election. In the case where nominees put themselves forward for a role and there is no competition, the nominee would automatically be appointed.