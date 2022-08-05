Youth design competition open to encourage voting - Queenstown Lakes

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 10:20

Young people are invited to enter a poster design competition where the winning design could be printed on the back of a bus.

The competition, run by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), is to design a poster that encourages people to vote in this year’s local election.

Jane Robertson, QLDC’s Electoral Officer said the competition, which is open to youth aged 15-20, aims to engage young people in the election.

"While young people under the age of 18 can’t vote, we want to engage them in the election process. Voting habits and an interest in democracy can start young, especially if we make it interesting."

The winning design could be displayed on the back of a public bus-, published in QLDC’s magazine Scuttlebutt, shared with local and national media, and on the QLDC website and social media channels. Large copies of the winning design will also be printed for the local community and school.

"We hope that keen art or design students, or any young person, may be interested in entering to help boost their portfolio for any future art and design endeavours - art school, further education, job applications anything like that. Or perhaps just because they have an interest in design, communications, and democracy," said Ms Robertson.

The competition is open to 15-20-year-olds who live in the Queenstown Lakes District. Entries close at midnight on Sunday 21 August. Entries need to be PDF or JPEG and sent to communications@qldc.govt.nz with the subject line: Voting poster competition.

Terms and conditions are available here www.qldc.govt.nz/competition-terms

-Subject to artwork being high enough quality and meeting the printer’s technical specifications. We will do our best effort to recreate the artwork for publication.