Nominations for local elections closing soon - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 13:07

Anyone thinking of standing for Council, Mayor or Community Board elections in Selwyn only has a few days left to get their nomination in.

Nominations close at 12 midday on Friday 12 August.One week out from the close of nominations [as at Friday 5 August] a total of 14 nominations had been received across the eight elections:

- 2 nominations for Mayor

- 1 nomination for Ellesmere ward councillors (2 to be elected)

- 6 nominations for Malvern ward councillors (2 to be elected)

- 2 nominations for Rolleston ward councillors (3 to be elected)

- 1 nomination for Springs ward councillors (3 to be elected)

- 1 nomination for Malvern Community Board - Hawkins subdivision (2 to be elected)

- 1 nomination for Malvern Community Board

- West Melton subdivision (2 to be elected)

No nominations had been received for the Malvern Community Board - Tawera subdivision (2 to be elected)

[NOTE: Check latest nominations at www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections]

The Council’s deputy electoral officer Stephen Hill is urging potential candidates to act quickly to get their nominations in.

"We know from experience that many candidates leave their nomination till the last minute," he says. "They may be wanting to keep an eye on who else is throwing their hat in the ring - but we encourage candidates to get in ahead of time.

"Early nominations give us time to ensure candidates have all their details right and have included everything on their application, as we can’t provide an extension."

Mr Hill says it’s been good to see a number of first-time candidates putting their names forward, and to have a range of ages, backgrounds and ethnicities represented.

"Local democracy is about ensuring everyone’s voice is heard and we have the best opportunity for good local decision making.

"Anyone who is passionate about the future of Selwyn, who wants to make a difference in their local community and to help shape the district’s future should consider standing."

Nomination forms, along with detailed information on the election process, are available from Council service centres or online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections.

A full list of candidates will be available on the Council website from 17 August, once all nominations have been verified.

Voters will receive a candidate handbook, including profile statements from candidates, as part of their voting papers. These will be posted out to enrolled voters from 16 September. Voting closes on Saturday 8 October.

Friday 12 August is also the last date for voters to enrol to receive voting papers by mail - people can still enrol after that date but will need to vote by special vote. To check enrolment, visit vote.nz.