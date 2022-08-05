Harbour Arterial feedback sought - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 14:08

With Stage 1 of the Harbour Arterial nearly complete, the Dunedin City Council is now seeking feedback on changes proposed for the next two stages of the project - Stage 2 (Thomas Burns St and neighbouring streets) and Stage 3 (Strathallan St).

DCC Group Manager Transport Jeanine Benson says the Harbour Arterial project will provide a safe and efficient alternative traffic route, connecting State Highway 1 at Andersons Bay to State Highway 88 at the intersection of Frederick Street. This will allow heavy and general traffic to bypass the central city and avoid disruption caused by the construction of the new Dunedin Hospital.

"To create a successful bypass, some changes are needed to the existing road layout and there are some aspects of the project we are seeking public feedback on," says Ms Benson.

Key changes being proposed for Stages 2 and 3 include installing a wire median safety barrier and various intersection changes on Thomas Burns Street; the construction of two roundabouts on Tewsley Street to assist with traffic flow; redistributing some carparks from Thomas Burns Street to surrounding streets; and removing carparks on Strathallan Street to create an efficient arterial/bypass route.

"We have been in contact with affected businesses, and they have given us some valuable information that we have incorporated into our plans," says Ms Benson.

"We are also continuing to explore options to improve the Strathallan Street/Andersons Bay Road intersection and nearby streets. The focus of this project is to improve the entire route so that vehicles can move through the city in the most efficient way without creating more congestion, especially around the new hospital site."

More detailed information, including maps and online feedback forms, can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz/harbour-arterial. Feedback closes on Monday 5 September.

The Harbour Arterial project is estimated to cost $16.3 million and is co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.