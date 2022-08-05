Volunteer firefighters will continue to protect to NZ communities - UFBA

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 18:28

Yesterday the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) released further strike action information, advising they would stop work for an hour on two consecutive Fridays in August.

The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Board Chair, Hon. Peter Dunne says "whilst this is a disappointing situation to be in, communities of Aotearoa New Zealand can continue to rely on the excellent service from their volunteer firefighters"

Volunteer firefighters make up 85% of Fire and Emergency’s frontline workforce and respond to emergencies across 95% of New Zealand’s land mass. These volunteer firefighters will continue to respond to their communities as normal during this strike action.