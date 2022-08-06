PSNA rallies will also condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza to boost Yair Lapid’s election chances

Saturday, 6 August, 2022 - 11:23

The PSNA rallies around New Zealand today in solidarity with Palestinians resisting ethnic cleansing at Masafer Yatta will also call for the New Zealand government to condemn Israeli airstrikes against the densely-populated Gaza strip which killed 10 Palestinians - including five-year-old Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum - in the last 12 hours.

Killed by the Israeli military today

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is wanting to appear "tough" to the Israeli electorate in the leadup to Israel’s November elections.

"Using Palestinian blood to bolster election campaigns is typical of the casualised racism and brutality which dominates the apartheid state of Israel" says John Minto, National Chair of PSNA. "Holding Israel to account for its war crimes against the Palestinian people is the only moral position for the Aotearoa New Zealand government to take"

Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Palestinian children have been murdered by Israeli forces this year and not a peep from the Labour government.