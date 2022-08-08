'A warm welcome' for international students

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 10:09

Last Friday, Hamilton Kirikiriroa and the University of Waikato welcomed more than 100 international students from over 18 countries after two years of travel restrictions and other hurdles.

Talent of the Pacific Academy and Fairfield Intermediate School, gave an energetic cultural performance, incorporating Kiribas and Rotuma dances. The welcome ended with the performers inviting international students to the stage to learn a traditional Tuvalu dance.

Hamilton City Councillor Martin Gallagher said it was wonderful to see international students back.

"You’ve made a great choice on coming to our city and I’m delighted to welcome you to Kirikiriroa Hamilton," Cr Gallagher said.

"We hope your time here delivers all you have hoped for - and more. The individual cultures and experiences you bring to our city will enrich and make us stronger."

The welcome finished with a tour around the Council building, providing the newcomers with an overview of local government in Hamilton Kirikiriroa and a chance to ask questions about both the workings of Council and the various opportunities around the city.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa became a Committed Community under Immigration New Zealand's Welcoming Communities Te Waharoa ki ngaa Hapori programme in late June 2022. As a Committed Community, Council is actively working to promote inclusion and diversity.

This welcome for our newest migrants, who will call Hamilton home while studying (and hopefully beyond), is a continuation of Council’s commitment and effort to make sure our new community members feel included, safe and at home.