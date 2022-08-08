Retirees facing pressure from higher cost of living - Heartland Bank

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 10:53

Among the most affected by the increasing living costs are retirees, many of whom are trying to get by on NZ Super alone, which is typically only enough to cover the essentials and nothing more. Higher food and energy costs can create some tough choices for older Kiwis - if the cost of a tank of petrol goes up by $30, for example, something else has to give.

The increasing proportion of Kiwis aged 65+ who have entered retirement with debt is one factor which many people don’t realise is compounding the cost of living pressures, as it can be a struggle to for older Kiwis to make repayments if they’re not still working full time.

According to credit reporting bureau Centrix, the number of mortgage holders aged 65 and over increased by 17.2% between 2017 and 2022, with nearly 1 in 5 Kiwi pensioners still managing a mortgage into retirement. This data mirrors the experience at Heartland over the last 15 years, where we have seen a 55% increase in the proportion of reverse mortgages being used to repay debt.

Of course, the seemingly obvious solution is downsizing and paying off the mortgage. However, more and more Kiwis are wanting to retire in the comfort of their own home. In fact, 90% of respondents to a recent survey agreed it’s important to them to be able to age in place, surrounded by their friends, family and community connections.

The good news is, although the proportion of Kiwis retiring with debt has increased, so has the average property price (and by quite a lot), meaning in general homeowners actually have greater equity in their homes. With a reverse mortgage, homeowners are able to release some of the equity in their home to consolidate their debts and cover the increasing cost of living, with no need to make regular repayments or leave their home and community.

A great example of how a Reverse Mortgage works

Andrew Ford, General Manager of Retail and Reverse Mortgages, at Heartland Bank said, "We take great pride in helping our customers live a more comfortable retirement, one that they desire and frankly deserve.

"I’ll share with you a great example of why one of our customers chose a Reverse Mortgage. Let’s call her Jane, as I can’t disclose her personal details for privacy reasons. Jane is a 75-year-old lady with a lovely home in Blenheim, worth $550,000. She loves her home and the neighbourhood, but was under financial and emotional strain trying to make her fortnightly loan repayments. She decided to use a Heartland Reverse Mortgage to repay her home loan and a little bit extra for some day-to-day expenses, plus she took out a Cash Reserve Facility (like a line of credit) for future needs."

Jane explained to us that managing the fortnightly repayments was "very, very difficult. I was going backwards every week". She went on to say that no longer having to make regular payments "is wonderful".

The way we retire is changing, and the increasing proportion of Kiwis who are going into retirement with debt is evidence of that. What’s important is that people have options and can choose what’s right for them - and for some, a reverse mortgage can be a great way to relieve the pressure of making loan repayments and allow retirees to actually enjoy their retirement.

