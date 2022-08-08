'Chorus and Horowhenua District Council beautify our streets'

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 13:34

Chorus has an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents in the Horowhenua with the return of its Cabinet Art Programme, in partnership with Horowhenua District Council.

Chorus is working with Council again to extend its cabinet art programme in the district and is encouraging local artists to submit their designs.

Five cabinets have been chosen for beautification, with two in HÅkio Beach (same site) and one cabinet each in Shannon, Foxton and Manakau. Artists are encouraged to get their designs in before submissions close on September 19.

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says, "We are thrilled to be working with Horowhenua District Council again to bring more art to the streetscape. We’ve seen some outstanding murals from the district in the past and are really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with this time round."

These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located and helping to discourage tagging.

Community and Social Development Manager Michelle Rogerson says she is looking forward to seeing the artist’s designs come through.

"The programme is a great opportunity for our community. Not only do we get fantastic art works in our streetscape, it also provides work for and promotion of our local artists" she said.