Inspiring young leaders of Porirua celebrated - Porirua City Council

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 16:04

A group of inspiring young Porirua students were honoured today for their leadership, and service to their schools and the community.

The Rotary Clubs of Porirua, Plimmerton and Tawa, together with Porirua City Council presented Primary School Leadership Awards to 64 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.

Rotary District Governor Marilyn Stevens and Porirua Mayor Anita Baker presented the awards and gave each student a Rotary International theme pin for 2022-2023.

Kay Phillips, 2021-2022 President of the Rotary Club of Plimmerton said the Primary School Leadership Awards were one of the club’s major annual projects.

"The honouring of students from all local schools for their leadership skills gives schools, families and, of course, all the students, something to cherish as a forever memory."

Gillian Jones, Past District Governor Rotary said it was a privilege to attend the awards.

"I was particularly struck by the obvious pride demonstrated by the students, their whÄnau and their school staff".

The children were selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.

The students had been involved in a range of activities including sports, kapa haka, dance, community work, academic pursuits, environmental efforts and supporting and caring for others.

At the ceremony, guests were entertained by beautiful songs performed by Porirua College singing group, The 5 Blessings, and Mannfred Sofara, a senior student from Bishop Viard College shared his inspiring leadership journey.