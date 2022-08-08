Good news for the RBNZ from inflation expectations data - Mark Smith, ASB

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 17:02

Implications

The low number of survey responses (just 35 for the Q3 survey) typically suggests some caution in interpreting the results. Nevertheless, the findings would have been very reassuring to the RBNZ. Respondents looking beyond rising observed inflation rates, with the weakening activity outlook (growth expectations at post-GFC lows) expected to cool short-term inflationary pressures. Furthermore, longer-term inflation expectations remained closely anchored around 2%, downplaying the risk of a prolonged inflation overshoot. We caution that this is just one survey with a low number of responses, but it suggests that the RBNZ have not lost the battle on inflation. We expect a 50bp OCR hike next week, and for the OCR to move higher over 2022 as the RBNZ strive to get inflation under control. Once that is done, the OCR can be lowered, and we expect OCR cuts from 2024.

Details

The data for this report was obtained from 35 business leaders and professional forecasters by the Nielsen group on behalf of RBNZ. Data was collected between 19th and 25th July, after the release of Q2 CPI data but prior to the Q2 NZ labour market data.

Short-termer inflation expectations ease despite higher headline inflation:

Despite the lift in annual headline inflation (to 7.3% yoy) to a 30-year high, one-year-ahead mean inflation expectations fractionally eased to 4.86% (from 4.88% in Q2). The mean RBNZ 2-year-ahead measure of inflation expectations eased to 3.07%, its lowest reading for 2022, but the third consecutive quarter above 3%. Longer-term inflation expectations remained cemented within the midpoint of the 1-3% inflation target, which will be reassuring to the RBNZ. Inflation expectations 5-year ahead eased to 2.33% (2.42% in Q2), close to the lowest over 2022, while 10-year ahead expectations ticked up to an equal record high 2.13% (2.11% in Q2).

Other takeout of the survey included:

Linked to the cooling inflation outlook was the sharp deceleration in growth prospects to just 1.49% for GDP growth one year ahead (from 2.77% in Q2 survey), the lowest since 2009. Growth expectations 2-years ahead (1.89%) were also at a 2009 low. This is expected to result in a less tight labour market with the unemployment expected to remain low at 3.77% one year ahead (3.5% in Q2 survey) before ticking up to 4.3% two years ahead (3.92%). Cooling house price expectations. One-year-ahead expectations for house price inflation (-5.8%) fell to the lowest in the short history of this survey, with only a modest bounce expected 2-years ahead (1.9%). The expectation is that the RBNZ will press ahead with OCR hikes, with a 50bp hike widely expected for August and with the OCR likely to hit 3.5% in a year’s time.