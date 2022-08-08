NZ Film Commission CEO to step down - New Zealand Film Commission

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 17:40

NZ Film Commission Chief Executive David Strong today announced he is stepping down from the role.

"It has been a privilege to be the CEO of the Commission, working with the highly committed team and passionate film-makers across New Zealand and internationally. It is a role that I have taken very seriously and given my all to. But my commitment to a significant television project that I've been working on for a number of years means I have decided that I will leave the Film Commission.

"My interest in The Pilgrim TV series was fully declared before I was appointed, with expert advice sought and then properly managed with the Board. Recently, the Board and I have worked through the issues. We have agreed, sadly, that my continuing growing private commitments are no longer compatible with this role.

"I concluded my time on 5 August 2022. I wish the Film Commission, its staff and the wider film community all the best for the future as it and we build on our recent successes at international film festivals and the Academy Awards. I will be involved in the wider sector and look forward to continuing to be part of a very interesting and busy period in the screen production industry in New Zealand.

NZ Film Commission Chair Dame Kerry Prendergast said the Board has been very satisfied with David's performance but agree with his decision.

"We respect his decision to step down as the best way forward for him and the Board of the Film Commission at this point, and we fully support him in making that decision.

"I wish to thank David for the efforts and progress he made in his time as CEO, particularly in representing New Zealand in Los Angeles, building strong relationships across the sector and championing our recently released Diversity and Inclusivity strategy. He will continue to be part of the wider screen industry and we wish him every success with his upcoming projects.

"The Board will commence a search for a permanent replacement for David but in the interim Mladen Ivancic will continue as acting chief executive until that process is complete."