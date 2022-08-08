Past and present of Tauranga Moana meet in Wharf Street upgrade - Tauranga

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 17:48

Peri Kohu, who significantly contributed to the project, pictured with his mokopuna

Matua ake, he mihi pouri ki te whÄnau Kohu. Kua hinga te pou whirinaki o Tamarawaho, otirÄ o Tauranga Moana whÄnau whÄnui. E Peri, nÄu i whÄia I te tika, mÄ mÄtou e whakatinanahia.

"First and foremost, condolences to the Kohu whÄnau. The steadfast talisman of Tamarawaho, indeed for all of Tauranga, has fallen. Peri, you pursued the right way forward relentlessly, it is for us to bring that pursuit to fruition."

The inclusion of a digital kiosk as part of the Wharf Street upgrade in Te Papa will be a long overdue opportunity to share the history of Tauranga through interactive audio and video storytelling.

The kiosk will be placed in the middle of what was once a thriving trading and activity hub for Tauranga MÄori and settlers alike and will begin with stories from the arrival of the first several waka to Tauranga.

Stories told through the kiosk range from the arrival of waka between 1200 and 1300AD and the first recorded European ship arrival in 1826, to the conflicts of Pukehinahina (also known as the ‘Battle of Gate PÄ) and Te Ranga in 1864, through to 2012 when the Crown acknowledged its actions were a breach of Te TirÄ«ti o Waitangi.

Tauranga City Council Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston says a greater awareness of the history of Te Papa will set the scene for a better understanding of our shared history, creating a more inclusive future.

"Knowing about the events which have shaped our city will provide a basis for meaningful future relationships between all residents of Tauranga Moana," Shadrach says.

Alongside the kiosk, ‘Te Rau o te Patu’ is etched on concrete panels which refers to the confiscation of land that occurred on 6 August 1864 at a pacification hui in the vicinity of the kiosk.

The phrase was produced by Ngai TamarÄwaho kaumatua Peri Kohu prior to his passing last week. Peri was a significant driver in the project and contributed to the stories of the successful establishment of MÄori communities and early commercial activities in Tauranga Moana, along with the challenges MÄori faced after war with the British.

In total, the Crown initially confiscated 290,000 acres but that was later reduced to 50,000 acres, which remained a significant amount of land and covered most of Tauranga city. This included the gifting to the Crown of around 1300 acres of Church Mission Society (CMS) land from the tip of the Te Papa peninsula, near the Tauranga harbour bridge, to Gate PÄ, despite a prior agreement that the land would only be used for the benefit of MÄori.

Waka tauÄ racing on Tauranga harbour - 1865

Tourism Bay of Plenty General Manager Oscar Nathan says the kiosk and etching bring an opportunity to further educate visitors about Te Papa.

"When people visit cities, they want to learn about the history and what has gone into making the place what it is.

"This presents historic storytelling which visitors can hold on to long after they’ve left Tauranga."

Everyone is invited to a ceremony to open the kiosk and etched panels on Tuesday 9 August at 2pm which includes a performance by Te Kura o Matapihi. The date is closely linked to the anniversary of the pacification hui on 6 August 1864 between MÄori and British following the Battle of Te Ranga.

This first storytelling kiosk in Tauranga that could pave the way for more stories to be told in a similar way throughout the city.