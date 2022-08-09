Bay Venues back on track following strategic review - Tauranga City Council

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 16:31

Twelve months on from a strategic review of Bay Venues Limited, significant progress has been made to improve customer experience, increase operational efficiencies, and attract more staff to the organisation.

Bay Venues is a Council Controlled Organisation (a company owned by Tauranga City Council) which operates facilities and activities on the Council’s behalf across four key networks: aquatics, sports, community centres and halls, and events.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says she’s pleased to see the progress that the Council and Bay Venues have made on several issues identified in last year’s review, including development of a more integrated governance model and improving operational efficiencies through shared service delivery models with council.

"In addition, I’m delighted to see a greater level of collaboration between staff from Bay Venues and Tauranga City Council, as well as a strong focus on culture at Bay Venues, with a revised strategy and values recently rolled out," she says.

"This, along with paying the living wage for all staff, will hopefully go some way to help address critical staff shortages in the organisation."

As part of the review, a largely new board was appointed to increase Tauranga Moana representation and focus more closely on delivering effective commercial and community outcomes.

Chair Simon Clarke says the refreshed Board has come together well, and progress is pleasing.

"It’s been a very busy 12 months and much has been achieved, including recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer, stabilising the business and culture, and refreshing our strategy and values to re-enforce a community focus," he says.

"We’ve also spent significant time building trust and confidence with Council and other community stakeholders, including iwi. The Board is now focused on leading and participating in the exciting investment opportunities in community amenities and infrastructure that our city desperately needs."