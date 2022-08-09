Local government election nominations closing soon - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 18:21

Time is running out for those who want to put their hand up for a seat at the Council table.

Nominations for roles available in the 2022 local government elections close this Friday, 12 August at 12 noon, with several people already putting their name forward to stand in October's elections.

As at 4pm today, nominations had been received for the mayoralty and for all wards except the Mangakino-Pouakani ward. Te PapamÄrearea MÄori ward had also had only one nomination for its two vacancies.

Deputy electoral officer Shainey James said standing in the local government elections allows people to play a significant role in the future of our district.

"Successful candidates get to make important decisions about issues that affect our community over the next three years.

"They will have a say in shaping the future of our district for both residents and visitors, it’s a great opportunity to see your community progress."

As well as nominations closing, electoral rolls also close this Friday.

To receive your voting papers in the mail, you need to enrol or update your details by 12 August. Voting papers will arrive in your mailbox between 16 to 21 September.

To enrol, check or update your enrolment details visit vote.nz or call 0800 36 76 56.

The TaupÅ District Council election will be for the mayor and 12 councillors as follows:

Mayor at large One councillor for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward One councillor for the TaupÅ East Rural ward Seven councillors for the TaupÅ ward Two councillors for the Te PapamÄrearea MÄori ward One councillor for the TÅ«rangi-Tongariro ward

Check out the pre-election report titled The Big Picture at taupo.govt.nz/vote22 which provides voters and candidates with information about the council’s financial position, major projects planned and the key issues facing the district.

Completed nomination documents must be received by the electoral officer no later than 12 noon on Friday 12 August 2022. Each nomination must be accompanied by a deposit of $200 including GST. The requirements are set out in the candidate handbook which is available with the nomination forms at taupo.govt.nz/vote22.

Key Election Dates:

Friday 12 August - Nominations close at 12 noon

16 to 21 September - Voting papers delivered

Saturday 8 October - Election Day - voting closes 12 noon

13 to 19 October - Declaration of results