SAFE 'takes aim at agriculture’s callous secret - foetal bovine serum'

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 07:00

SAFE intends to end the production of foetal bovine serum (FBS), which is the aim of the charity’s open letter which calls for a ban on the slaughter of pregnant cows in Aotearoa.

Largely unfamiliar to the public, FBS is produced from blood harvested from unborn calves. In a process known as foetal calf blooding, a pregnant cow is slaughtered, her calf removed, and the blood of her unborn calf is then drained with a needle inserted into the heart without pain relief.

The blood is spun down into a serum and sold on the overseas market as a growth supplement for cell culture.

SAFE Campaigns Officer Emma Brodie said the production of FBS is deeply unethical.

"Transporting a pregnant cow at the end of her life, just to kill her while she is still pregnant is a callous and unnecessary final act of cruelty," said Brodie.

"Transport during pregnancy also increases a cow’s risk of suffering from heat stress, dehydration and early delivery."

Last year, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) recorded 72 cows giving birth at slaughter facilities - a breach of animal welfare regulations. However, farms can legally send cows to slaughter up until their final month of pregnancy. The true scale of suffering in this industry remains unknown.

SAFE’s open letter is calling on Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri and the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) to ban the killing of pregnant cows in New Zealand. This would require farms to conduct more thorough pre-transport welfare checks that would prevent farms from artificially inseminating ‘cull’ cows.

"There are ethical, animal-free alternatives available on the market. Aotearoa should not be involving itself with such a cruel product. The killing of pregnant cows is a new low for the industry, and we encourage anyone who agrees to sign our open letter."