Draft District Plan being released for feedback - Gore District Council

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 07:00

Today’s release of the Gore District Council’s draft District Plan gives the community the opportunity to help shape one of the key documents for the Gore District’s future.

District plans are a community’s rulebook, ensuring the environment and the things people value are protected while still enabling growth and prosperity.

The rules of a district plan set out what activities people can do as of right (permitted activities) and what activities need resource consent.

The Council’s District Plan Review Committee has been working on the draft for the last 18 months. It has been working with iwi and talking to stakeholders to produce a document that reflects community expectations and meets the changing regulatory environment.

District Plan Review Committee principal advisor Matt Heale said the draft District Plan was a first cut.

"The aim of our draft District Plan is to check in with the community to ensure we are on the right track before we commence the more formal steps with the notification of the Proposed District Plan.

The Proposed District Plan will eventually replace the current District Plan, which is no longer fit for purpose, Mr Heale said.

The draft District Plan includes some key changes from the current District Plan. These include a shift from five generic zones to 18 targeted zones.

It is proposed to have three different residential zones to allow for different densities of development. There are two rural zones, to allow for larger farms and lifestyle blocks, and new industrial growth areas in south Gore and south Mataura. There is also a residential growth area proposed in West Gore.

Other changes include:

- A broader range of heritage listings with more enabling rules

- Clearer identification of cultural values (mana whenua)

- Removal of minimum parking standards

- Inclusion of earthworks and transportation rules, which are currently managed through a bylaw.

The chapters on landscape and indigenous biodiversity have not been developed at this stage, Mr Heale said.

"We are waiting for the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity to be finalised and further clarity on the management of landscape values through the Resource Management Act reforms."

He said it was important for people to have their say during this informal feedback stage.

"Our District Plan helps us manage development and our District’s resources. It contains rules that may affect those considering a development or land use proposal."

These rules cover things like:

- Land use

- How businesses operate within the District

- Housing and zoning issues

- Cultural and heritage values

- Biodiversity and landscapes

The draft Plan, all its supporting documents and details about the main topics are available on the Council’s engagement portal Let’s Talk - www.lets.talk.goredc.govt.nz - through the District Plan Review hub.

People will also be able to provide feedback online.

Documents and feedback forms will also be available at the Council’s main office, Mataura Service Centre/Library and Gore Library.

Feedback closes at 5:00pm Wednesday 21 September.

There will be a series of drop-in sessions for people to meet the Council’s planning team and learn more about the draft Plan. These will be held at:

Mataura - Wednesday 31 August from 11:00am to 2:00pm and 4:30pm to 6:30pm, at the Mataura Community Centre.

Gore - Thursday 1 September from 11:00am to 2:00pm and 4:30 to 6:30pm at the Council chambers.

Waikaka - Monday 5 September from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Waikaka Sports Complex.

Mandeville - Monday 5 September from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Croydon Aviation Heritage

Centre

Pukerau - Tuesday 6 September from 11:00am to 2:00pm, at the Pukerau Hall.