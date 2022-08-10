Workbridge urges disabled community to 'take charge of its own future'

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 08:57

To celebrate 90 years of supporting disabled people into employment opportunities, Workbridge has launched a new book, Taking Charge: The Story of Workbridge.

Workbridge has a proud history as an independent disability-owned and led organisation, delivering a well-supported set of training and employment programmes to the community.

"Workbridge started to give those injured in wartime greater command over their futures, and while much has changed over 90 years, our key philosophy, that disabled people must be the authors of their own destinies, remains unchanged." Says Jonathan Mosen, Chief Executive of Workbridge, who is one of only a few Disabled Chief Executives in the country.

The book aims to shine a light on Workbridge’s legacy of supporting disabled people to gain employment after World War 1 through to today. It provides valuable insights into the impact of war beyond the frontline and it explores the ways Workbridge helped returned servicepeople rediscover their interests and aspirations.

"Disabled People shape our world in ways that we don't realise; audio-books, text messaging, voice dictation and electric toothbrushes are things now taken for granted, but they were first designed for Disabled communities. The impact Disabled People have had on Aotearoa’s history is largely invisible, which is why this book is so important," says Mosen.

While the book launch and Workbridge’s 90th anniversary is a time for celebration, Mosen hopes it will allow a pause for reflection. He cautions that while global and national disability policies are moving forward, disabled people’s experience remains a small part of stories written, and most often by others.

"We need to be writing our own futures," he says.

"Our sector's leadership is disproportionately non-disabled, and people still consider disability a ‘problem to solve’. If we want to address our current labour market shortage, we must be looking at how we change these attitudes. There’s so much potential left untapped because of the stigmas and naivety about disability. We need more disabled leaders and decision-makers, so our participation isn’t dependent on a non-disabled person’s belief in us," says Mosen.

With the launch of Taking Charge, Workbridge is continuing to build a bridge over these barriers that remain as strong as they ever were. Mosen is confident there’s now generations of people that Workbridge has assisted willing to join this chorus.

One of those people is Emily Mason who "came to Workbridge with no confidence," she says. Mason reinvented her life at 45, after long-term impacts of an injury and the inflexibility of her employer meant she could no longer sustain life in Wellington.

"Workbridge advocated with the DHB so a full time job could be staffed by two disabled people. I was employed to assist with the Covid-19 Vaccination roll-out, and I was empowered to be a voice at the table for disabled people," she says. Workbridge has given Mason the courage to be an "accessibility advocate" and she plans to apply for a leadership role at Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand.

Mosen is clear that "among the celebrations, we want to issue a challenge to businesses, decision-makers and leaders. Read our story, and reflect on what you’re doing, or what you’re not doing, to support the self-determination and participation of Disabled New Zealanders. Our impact on history doesn’t belong on the margins."

Taking Charge will be available to purchase from Workbridge’s Website: https://workbridge.co.nz/