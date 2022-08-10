State to be questioned on its response to abuse in care in upcoming public hearing

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 10:31

The responses of State agencies to the abuse and neglect of children, young people and vulnerable adults will be examined by the Royal Commission of Inquiry in an upcoming public hearing that will run from 15 to 26 August.

During the 10-day State Institutional Response hearing, witnesses from Crown agencies will be questioned on failures by the State to prevent and respond to abuse in State and faith-based care.

Witnesses will include chief executives and other senior people across the following agencies:

Oranga Tamariki Ministry of Social Development Ministry of Health Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People. Ministry of Education Education Review Office Teaching Council Police Corrections Te Puni KÅkiri Ministry for Pacific Peoples Children’s Commissioner Ombudsman Tekawa Mataaho - Public Service Commission

Agencies will be responding to questions around how care systems were monitored; the handling of complaints; the nature and extent of physical, psychological, sexual abuse and neglect; and to what extent their care systems had met the needs of MÄori, Pacific and Disabled people and people with mental health conditions.

They will also respond to questions around the implementation of recommendations from previous inquiries and reports, and whether they had met their obligations under te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Royal Commission will hold a separate Institutional Response hearing for faith-based institutions later this year, with further details to come.

The State Institutional Response public hearing will take place from 15-26 August 2022 at Level 2, 414 Khyber Pass Road, Newmarket, TÄmaki Makaurau. It will be open to the public and live streamed on the Royal Commission’s website.

We continue to encourage all survivors of abuse in care to come forward to the Royal Commission of Inquiry. Our contact centre can be reached on 0800 222 727 during weekday working hours or contact@abuseincare.org.nz. More information can be found at www.abuseincare.org.nz

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999. The Royal Commission will deliver its final report in June 2023.