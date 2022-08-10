New campaign launches to attract more people into forestry careers

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 11:52

A new recruitment campaign called ‘Find Your Fit In Forestry’ aims to draw attention to the varied career opportunities available in the growing forestry industry. A sector-wide initiative, the campaign has just launched and hopes to attract more young people into the industry and fill people shortages being felt throughout the sector.

Designed to demonstrate the huge range of roles and opportunities available in forestry, the mostly digital ‘Find Your Fit In Forestry’ campaign is primarily targeted at school leavers and young people.

Showcasing everything from machine operation, silviculture and harvest management to science-based roles and wood processing, the campaign attempts to match a candidate’s areas of interest with suitable jobs.

A range of videos have been created, featuring real people working in forestry. A digital platform has been created, that prompts people to answer a quick-fire survey about their interests, before suggesting the areas of forestry that might fit them best.

Over the next 6 months this promotional collateral will appear across media channels including NZ Herald, google and social media - Facebook and Newstalk ZB and ZM.

Find Your Fit In Forestry is funded by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), Forest Industry Contractors Association (FICA) and Forest Owners Association (FOA) and actioned by the Forest and Wood Processing Workforce Council.

FICA CEO and Project Lead, Prue Younger, says the aim is to showcase the dynamic and diverse forestry industry and to attract more people into the many roles that are available.

"This campaign is unique in that it is a collaboration within the wider forestry industry. We’ve made it broad enough that we hope people will see that no matter what your skills or passion are there’s a place for everyone within the industry," she says.

"There is an ongoing shortage of skilled workers across the sector, so we’re hoping by targeting young people we can capture hearts and minds from the get-go and place people in roles that fit their interests."

Find Your Fit In Forestry is live now. Visit www.forestrycareers.nz to see more. There is also a new Find your Fit in Forestry Youtube channel which houses all videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr3M8oMrugRM60L2rCnSaOA