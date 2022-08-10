Sealord releases whitepaper on sustainable bottom trawling

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 13:00

Sealord officially released a whitepaper at a webinar today, that explains the science and fishing knowledge behind its proposal to close bottom trawling on 89% of seamounts in New Zealand’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Sealord CEO Doug Paulin said: "Marine science and fishing expertise show we can sustainably meet global and local demand for seamount-caught New Zealand fish species by fishing on just 11% of seamounts.

"We strongly believe that it is possible to have sustainable food production alongside conservation of marine ecosystems - the two are not mutually exclusive.

"We know Kiwis care about marine life conservation, and we’re proud in New Zealand to have world-leading sustainability measures in place for commercial fishing. This proposal would be a further extension of New Zealand’s tightly regulated fisheries management system.

"Sealord is totally committed to a balance that errs on the side of marine life," he said.

The whitepaper explains that only 15 of 142 seamounts in New Zealand have ever been trawled. Boats return to the same locations time after time with precision from generations of experience.

However, many untouched seamounts are still legally accessible to trawlers, and fishing on these sites could result in damage to corals and sponges that would take years to recover. The Sealord proposal would ensure those sites remain undisturbed while the 11%, which are long established trawling grounds, are used to meet fishing quota. The whitepaper explains why closing 89% of seamounts provides an abundant basis for survival and diversity of marine life living on the seafloor.

Well-known fish species such as orange roughy and oreos congregate above seamounts for ocean nutrients, but are not dependent on the seafloor ecosystem for food, nursery, refuge, or spawning. These fish dive towards the sea floor when avoiding predation, meaning they can only be caught by nets that are able to touch the bottom.

Juvenile orange roughy or oreos are not found on seamounts or caught anywhere else in the commercial fishery. They are believed to either spend their early life in the top part of the water column, or at low density in deep waters, or a combination of both.