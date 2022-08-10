Advice from uncle led EIT apprentice to 'find calling' in mechanical engineering

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 14:56

Matthew Larsen-Pomana (NgÄti Kahungunu) had always enjoyed working with his hands, but it was his engineer uncle who suggested that he "go get a trade".

It was advice that paid off for Matthew who enrolled in the New Zealand Certificate in Mechanical Engineering (Level 3) (Mechanical) at EIT.

Not only did he love the programme, but his efforts were recognised at the recent Rotary Club of Greenmeadows and EIT Hawke's Bay Trade Training Awards, where he won the Competenz Award for Excellence in the New Zealand Certificate in Mechanical Engineering (Level 3) (Mechanical) 2021.

He says he was surprised to receive the award.

"I didn't actually know that an award ceremony was happening until I received an email not only saying that it was happening, but that I was going to be a recipient, which was quite cool."

Matthew is also a winner of EIT’s Te Ara o TÄkitimu scholarship, a MÄori and Pasifika trade training initiative run in conjunction with NgÄti Kahungunu, which is designed to assist 16-40 year olds with aspirations in a wide range of trade training areas. Te Ara o Takitimu participants get free study, pastoral support, finance to overcome barriers like transport costs and also get support to link with their kaupapa. They are also assisted in the search for work experience, jobs or apprenticeships through EIT’s work brokers. "The team there were nothing but helpful throughout the year, offering assistance and advice whenever it was needed. It was their help, in conjunction with my tutors, that gave me a running start towards a better future, says Matthew.

After completing the first year of his apprenticeship at EIT last year, as part of his programme Matthew is now working as a tool maker at Napier Tool and Die, which he is enjoying.

Matthew, 29, grew up in Hawke’s Bay and went to Taradale High School, but did not really know what he wanted to do with his life. He worked for a supermarket for a while and then obtained a NZ Diploma in Screen Production [Level 5] from EIT’s IDEAschool. He followed that up with a Certificate in Animal Management [Level 4] from EIT.

"It led me down a different path, but I did get a good job at a boarding kennel out of it. I love animals and have three dogs of my own, so it was great to get paid to run around with the dogs and feed the cats."

Matthew says he has not regretted any of the programmes he did at EIT and would recommend it as a place to study.

But it was that conversation with his young uncle that nudged him to give mechanical engineering a go.

He has not looked back and is enjoying his time at Napier Tool and Die.

"I am a second year apprentice tool maker and I work with machines that run dyes and we go through a process called injection moulding, which results in plastic goods being made."

"I basically am on track to get my qualification by 2026. But as it stands, I'm quite ahead in my homework, so I'm just trying to get all that done and then I'll be qualified. After that I would be more than happy to stay at my company until I retire because it is such a great workplace."

EIT Mechanical Engineering Tutor Richard Keesom says: "Matty was very diligent with his attendance and bookwork. His practical skills and attention to detail were very good for a first year engineer. It was a pleasure having Matty in the class and workshop."