Airport bouncing back as passengers flock to Taupo - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 17:22

This year’s passenger numbers at the TaupÅ Airport are on track to be the highest since before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A report to the TaupÅ Airport Authority Committee meeting on Monday 8 August said there had been a higher than forecast recovery with passenger numbers for the first half of this year at 22,000.

It is expected that numbers will rise even further with the July school holidays and the upcoming spring and summer seasons falling in the second half of the year, the report said.

If this recovery trend continues and assuming that there are no further lockdowns around the country, passenger numbers could well exceed 50,000 for the 2022 calendar year.

Prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger numbers at TaupÅ Airport had reached about 71,000 per year before dropping to zero for the two months of April and May 2021 and then slowly recovering to 32,000 for the 2021 calendar year (45 per cent of pre-Covid numbers).

TaupÅ Airport general manager Wayne Wootton said increasing visitor numbers would stimulate the local economy as well as help airport-based businesses, such as sky diving and sightseeing, recover.

"It is certainly very exciting to see growth again in the sector after the airport and aviation business was significantly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"A faster recovery than expected has been seen around the country and is mainly due to a combination of travel restraints being lifted and the relaxing of the rules with the opening of international borders. Air New Zealand is also assisting by concentrating heavily on the domestic market."

The increase in activity at the TaupÅ Airport is well-timed as the new terminal nears completion.

"The brand-new terminal, which is due to be operational in early 2023, will certainly be a drawcard for not only the traveling public but also meeters and greeters and those who just want to come out for a coffee and enjoy the new surroundings. We welcome all to come and appreciate the visitor experience."